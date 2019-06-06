D-Day: Piper marks Normandy landings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

D-Day: Piper marks Normandy landings

Pipe Major Trevor Macy Lily marks the exact moment the first British soldier landed on Gold Beach.

D-Day veterans will be joined in northern France by Theresa May, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron for a second day of events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

  • 06 Jun 2019