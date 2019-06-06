Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
D-Day anniversary: BBC1 special programme of commemoration events
A BBC 1 special programme is marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day - when Allied troops landed in northern France and began the push to retake mainland Europe from the Nazis.
Hundreds of veterans have gathered in Normandy, along with world leaders, for the commemorations.
Events will mark key moments in the operation, which started on 6 June 1944.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48538843/d-day-anniversary-bbc1-special-programme-of-commemoration-eventsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window