D-Day landings commemorated
The Queen and world leaders joined veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
It is known as the world's largest combined land, air and sea operation in history.
Live music, readings and a fly-past formed part of the memorial event in Portsmouth.
05 Jun 2019
