D-Day as the BBC reported it
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

D-Day as the BBC reported it on radio news

Allied troops started to land on the French coast at 06:30 on 6 June 1944 in one of the biggest military operations in history.

At midday, the radio announcer John Snagge broadcast on the BBC Home Service that "D-Day has come".

Here is the audio of his broadcast heard by millions of people that day, along with the original BBC script.

  • 05 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Hobart's Funnies: The unusual tanks of D-Day