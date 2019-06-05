Media player
Video
D-Day as the BBC reported it on radio news
Allied troops started to land on the French coast at 06:30 on 6 June 1944 in one of the biggest military operations in history.
At midday, the radio announcer John Snagge broadcast on the BBC Home Service that "D-Day has come".
Here is the audio of his broadcast heard by millions of people that day, along with the original BBC script.
05 Jun 2019
