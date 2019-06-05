'The nation came together' - Mordaunt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Penny Mordaunt: 'The nation came together'

D-Day showed the importance of working together as a nation and with other countries, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has said.

She told BBC Breakfast these messages could help the UK tackle the big issues of today, including Brexit and climate change.

  • 05 Jun 2019