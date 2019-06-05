'I didn't know she was nasty about me'
Donald Trump clarifies his comments about 'nasty' Meghan

US President Donald Trump has clarified his comments where he is recorded calling the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'.

He says he referred to her alleged comments as 'nasty' and did not mean Meghan was a nasty person In interview broadcast on the final day of his state visit to the UK.

He's also said that her husband, Prince Harry, 'couldn't have been nicer' when they met earlier in the week.

