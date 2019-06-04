What did Trump and May say?

Video

US President Donald Trump has promised a "phenomenal" US-UK trade deal after the UK leaves the European Union.

He was speaking during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of his state visit to the UK.

He said "everything is on the table" - including the NHS - for the future trade talks, although Mrs May said the scope of the deal would have to be negotiated.

Mr Trump also said he had turned down an invitation to meet with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who told protesters in Westminster he was "absolutely not refusing to meet anybody".