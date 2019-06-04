Did the Queen call out Trump at the banquet?
Video

Did the Queen call out Trump over international institutions?

In her speech at the state banquet for US President Donald Trump, the Queen praised the role of international institutions.

But was she making a point to her guest, who is widely seen as cooler towards these organisations than his predecessors?

President Trump has said other countries should pay more to the UN, has repeatedly criticised Nato and withdrawn from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, Unesco and the Paris climate change agreement.

