Britain’s top secret laboratory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside Britain’s top secret research laboratory

Welcome to Britain’s top secret laboratory where defences against chemical weapons, ballistics, explosives and cyber-security are researched.

The BBC was given access inside Porton Down to see what the highly secretive facility was like and, for the first time ever, entered a cleansed version of level four laboratory. This level is where the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory analyse some of the world’s deadliest viruses - Ebola and Marburg.

Frank Gardner, the BBC’s security correspondent, went to meet one of the scientists working there.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett

  • 04 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Porton Down Ebola virus breakthrough