President Trump meets the Queen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US President is greeted by the Queen
On the first stop of his UK state visit, President Trump met members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for his official welcome ceremony.
He was greeted by the Queen after arriving by helicopter onto the palace lawns. Their handshake was followed by an official inspection of the guard in the grounds of Buckingham Palace and a private lunch.
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window