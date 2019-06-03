President Trump meets the Queen
US President is greeted by the Queen

On the first stop of his UK state visit, President Trump met members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for his official welcome ceremony.

He was greeted by the Queen after arriving by helicopter onto the palace lawns. Their handshake was followed by an official inspection of the guard in the grounds of Buckingham Palace and a private lunch.

  • 03 Jun 2019
