Nanda Devi climbers: 'There's still hope'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alan Hinkes: 'There is still hope for eight missing climbers'
Mountaineer Alan Hinkes says his friend Martin Moran is a "massively experienced" climber, adding: "There's still hope."
-
02 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48491652/alan-hinkes-there-is-still-hope-for-eight-missing-climbersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window