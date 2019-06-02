Student sues over 'Mickey Mouse' degree

Media player
'I'm suing my university over Mickey Mouse degree'
A university graduate has received a £60,000 out-of-court settlement after trying to sue her university over a "Mickey Mouse" degree.
Pok Wong, also known as Fiona, said Anglia Ruskin University "exaggerated the prospects of a career" in its prospectus.
Her claim was rejected by the courts, but the university's insurer's solicitors still offered to settle the case.
Anglia Ruskin University said the litigation "has been rejected numerous times and has never been upheld".
02 Jun 2019
