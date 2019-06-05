Hobart's Funnies: The unusual tanks of D-Day
Percy Hobart's Funnies: The man behind the the unusual tanks of D-Day

Major General Percy Hobart helped design modified tanks, known as the Funnies, that formed part of the D-Day assault.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the landings, the BBC spoke to veterans who used the vehicles.

