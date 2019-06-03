'My estranged dad saved my life'

Video

Margaret was raised by her grandparents and never knew her dad.

When her grandparents died, Margaret says she developed an eating disorder that soon "spiralled out of control".

Her dad, Jim, started messaging her and eventually, they met up.

"Because he was looking in from the outside, he could see I was really ill," Margaret said.

Jim helped her access treatment and counselling, and Margaret says without her dad, "I wouldn't still be here".

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by eating disorders, you can fine help here.

