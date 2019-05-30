Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rape victims' therapy guidance 'cruel', says charity
Current guidance on whether rape victims should receive therapy is "cruel" and discourages people from seeking counselling, a charity has said.
Labour has called for a review of the CPS guidance, which states complainants should avoid discussing details of their abuse with a therapist while a trial is ongoing, and that therapy notes could be used as evidence in court.
Rebecca Hitchen, campaign manager for End Violence Against Women, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the guidance was just "one of many other injustices that survivors are having to experience".
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window