Climbing Ben Nevis at night to get on air

How a BBC correspondent climbed Ben Nevis in the dark to get on air
Most people would hope to be tucked up in bed by midnight on a weekday and not just starting to climb Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis.
But our Scotland correspondent, James Shaw, did just that so he could broadcast live from the summit for the BBC Breakfast.
His journey to the top was filmed, and shows it isn't an easy climb.
30 May 2019
