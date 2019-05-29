'You just keep going for the things you love really'

Media player
The family battling to get round-the-clock care
Martine and her husband have triplets and need around the clock care for Martine who is completely immobile. They are desperate to get more help, but with local authorities fighting to balance their books after years of budget cuts, will they get it?
You can watch Panorama's 'Crisis in Care - Part 1: Who Cares?' tonight on BBC One at 21:00 BST.
29 May 2019
