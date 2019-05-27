Queen Victoria as you've never seen her before
Video

High-quality film of Queen Victoria on her last trip to Ireland has been rediscovered.

The footage was taken a year before she died.

The monarch can be seen smiling and nodding. We can even see that she's wearing sunglasses.

The British Film Institute has a free library of Victorian film, and you can see more of MoMA's archives here.

  • 27 May 2019
