The winners and losers of European Election night
Conservatives and Labour suffer heavy losses, but for other parties there was cause for celebration, especially the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats.

The outcome re-affirmed the deep divide between supporters and opponents of the UK's planned exit from the European Union.

  • 27 May 2019
