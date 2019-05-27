Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who were the winners and losers of European Election night
Conservatives and Labour suffer heavy losses, but for other parties there was cause for celebration, especially the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats.
The outcome re-affirmed the deep divide between supporters and opponents of the UK's planned exit from the European Union.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48420034/who-were-the-winners-and-losers-of-european-election-nightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window