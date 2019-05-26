Andrea Leadsom confirms leadership bid
Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from her role as Commons leader on Wednesday, has announced she is running to be Conservative leader.

Mrs Leadsom, who took part in the last Conservative Party leadership race in 2016, said she would be a "decisive and compassionate leader" who could unite the country.

