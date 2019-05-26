Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom confirms leadership bid
Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from her role as Commons leader on Wednesday, has announced she is running to be Conservative leader.
Mrs Leadsom, who took part in the last Conservative Party leadership race in 2016, said she would be a "decisive and compassionate leader" who could unite the country.
-
26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48414222/former-leader-of-the-house-andrea-leadsom-confirms-leadership-bidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window