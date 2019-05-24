Birmingham pub bombings cover-up claim

Video

More than 44 years after the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings killed 21 people, an inquest into the deaths was re-opened.

The inquest jurors concluded there were no errors in the way police responded to an IRA warning call and their actions did not contribute to the loss of life.

Victims' families have called on police to bring the killers "to justice".

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the bombings, attended the inquest and is also the founder of the campaign group Justice for the 21.

She told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur why she believed obstacles put in front of her legal fight to get justice for her sister were evidence of a comprehensive cover-up by the British authorities.

The senior counsel to the coroner had told the inquest there was no evidence of any State agent or informant having knowledge of the bombings.

