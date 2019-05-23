'You can't cheat?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You can't cheat?' asks Queen at check-out

The Queen visits a self-service checkout as Sainsbury's marks 150 years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 May 2019