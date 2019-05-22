Unexpected monarch at till
The Queen paid a visit to a replica of the first Sainsbury's shop to mark the supermarket chain's 150th anniversary.

While being shown how to use the self-service check-out, she asked: "You can't cheat?"

  • 22 May 2019
