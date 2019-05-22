Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Politicians and the perils of projectiles
Cats, shoes, eggs and milkshakes - why people throw things at politicians.
From John Prescott to Viscount Castlereagh, Nigel Farage follows a long line of politicians who have had objects thrown at them.
Dr Matt Clement, a criminologist at the University of Exeter, charts the history.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window