Stonewall's Ruth Hunt on supporting the trans community
Stonewall was founded 30 years ago to campaign for gay and lesbian rights. It now includes the transgender community - a decision some have criticised.
Head of Stonewall, Ruth Hunt, tells BBC Hardtalk's Sarah Montague that Stonewall was "late to the game" in campaigning for the trans community, explaining lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people experience prejudice and discrimination in the same way.
"People who hate us tend not to differentiate - there is a similar amount of prejudice," she said.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
22 May 2019
