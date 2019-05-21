Ex-Formula 1 driver John Watson pays tribute to Niki Lauda
A former British Formula 1 driver has paid tribute to Niki Lauda - the three-time Formula 1 world champion who has died at the age of 70.

John Watson told the Today programme Lauda was "a great champion".

  • 21 May 2019
