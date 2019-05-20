Royal children play in Kate's garden

Video

Royal children George, Charlotte and Louis have been playing in a garden designed by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, for the Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden – entitled 'Back to Nature' – will be unveiled at the event in London on Tuesday.

The space includes a tree house, waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

The duchess's woodland wilderness plot forms part of her work on early childhood development.