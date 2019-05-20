Royal children play in Kate's garden

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal children play in Duchess of Cambridge's garden
Royal children George, Charlotte and Louis have been playing in a garden designed by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, for the Chelsea Flower Show.
The garden – entitled 'Back to Nature' – will be unveiled at the event in London on Tuesday.
The space includes a tree house, waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.
The duchess's woodland wilderness plot forms part of her work on early childhood development.
- Read more: Kate shows off garden to her children
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window