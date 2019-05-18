Protest held in support of British NI veterans

Video

A rally has been held in London by supporters of former British soldiers who are facing prosecution over incidents during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the BBC's Broadcasting House, several of them wearing T-shirts in support of "Soldier F".

In March, the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland said there was enough evidence to prosecute the former paratrooper for the killings of two men on Bloody Sunday.

Thirteen people were killed on 30 January 1972, when British forces opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry.

Relatives of those killed have said they are disappointed that more prosecutions were not announced.

The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland has said that of 26 so-called Troubles legacy cases it has taken decisions on since 2011, 13 related to republicans, eight to loyalists, and five are connected to the Army.