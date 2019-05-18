Media player
Royals celebrate Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding
The Queen and Prince Philip were among the guests celebrating the marriage of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.
Lady Gabriella, 38, is the daughter of the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.
It was the third royal wedding to be held at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in less than a year, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
18 May 2019
