Prince William reveals mental health pressures
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince William opens up about mental health pressures

The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt "pain like no other pain" after losing his mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking on a BBC TV documentary about mental health, he said the "British stiff upper lip thing" had its place, but people also needed "to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions".

  • 18 May 2019
Go to next video: Prince William and footballers speak up about mental health