Former model told to lose weight at 15

Fashion company Kering has announced that it will no longer use models who are under the age of 18.
The French luxury group owns several major fashion houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.
Zone Models agency, based in London, uses models under 18 but says extra care is needed for younger models.
17 May 2019
