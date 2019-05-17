Manchester attack compensation 'an insult'

Video

A survivor of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, which killed her young daughter, has criticised the government's response.

Saffie Roussos was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena attack. Her mother Lisa, who was badly injured, and her father Andrew, were offered £5,500 each in the compensation scheme.

"It's a complete insult," Lisa Roussos told the BBC.

Ms Roussos is taking part in the Great Manchester Run, planning to walk the 10K route, alongside members of the medical team who have looked after her.

She is taking part to support a charity she launched with her husband which will help victims of terrorism.