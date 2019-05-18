Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Iraqi orphan: Finding mum after 30 years
Amar was brought to the UK from Iraq as an orphaned child with terrible burns, following a napalm attack by Saddam Hussein's forces.
When the spotlight faded he settled into a quiet life without his family in Devon, but then years later, he received a mysterious message from a stranger, saying his mother was looking for him.
BBC reporter Jon Kay follows Amar's story as he re-discovers his family.
Watch his full story on Panorama: The Iraqi Orphan: 30 Lost Years
-
18 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window