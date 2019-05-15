'Everybody felt uncomfortable'

Video

Babette Lucas-Marriott was in The Jeremy Kyle Show audience when Steven Dymond's story was filmed.

The 63-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was found dead after appearing on the programme, in which he took a lie detector test.

ITV has announced that The Jeremy Kyle Show will no longer be produced. A review of the episode in question is under way and it will not be screened.

