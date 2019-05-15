'I was at Jeremy Kyle Steven Dymond episode'

Video

Babette Lucas-Marriott was in The Jeremy Kyle Show audience when Steven Dymond's story was filmed.

The 63-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was found dead after appearing on the programme, in which he took a lie detector test.

Ms Lucas-Marriot said the show was "uncomfortable" viewing and that Mr Dymond and his fiancee were "completely and utterly devastated".

ITV has announced that The Jeremy Kyle Show will no longer be produced. A review of the episode in question is under way and it will not be screened.

