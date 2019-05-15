'My children come home with injuries'

Video

At least four children have been killed in the last five years by a parent with a known history of violence, after a family court ordered they have access to their child, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.

One mother described how her abusive ex-partner was granted unsupervised access to their children.

