'ITV is right to take the show off air'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Kyle: Former ITV exec says it should be taken off air
A guest at The Jeremy Kyle show died shortly after filming with the show. ITV has suspended the show and all previous episodes of the show were also taken down from the channel's catch-up service, ITV Hub.
ITV's former executive chairman, Michael Grade, praises how ITV has handled the crisis.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48265711/jeremy-kyle-former-itv-exec-says-it-should-be-taken-off-airRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window