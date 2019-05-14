'ITV is right to take the show off air'
Jeremy Kyle: Former ITV exec says it should be taken off air

A guest at The Jeremy Kyle show died shortly after filming with the show. ITV has suspended the show and all previous episodes of the show were also taken down from the channel's catch-up service, ITV Hub.

ITV's former executive chairman, Michael Grade, praises how ITV has handled the crisis.

  • 14 May 2019
