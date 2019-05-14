Video

Flight Lieutenant Nathan Jones injured his back in a flight accident five years ago.

Three operations later, he has only just stopped using a walking stick.

CGI and motion capture allows the medical team at Stanford Hall, Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre which has replaced Headley Court, to show Nathan which muscles are being used.

