Dog's joy as owner, 96, comes home

Joyful reunion as dog welcomes owner, 96, back from hospital
After spending 16 days in hospital Feliks Oszczyk, 96, came home.
His dog Ben, who has been raised by the family since he was one, couldn't hide how much he'd missed him.
The video was shared by Feliks's granddaughter Jane Ravenhill.
11 May 2019
