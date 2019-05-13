Media player
The beauty queen detective on why pageants are necessary
Nicola Floss is a detective in the police - and she's also a beauty queen.
She's competed in several beauty pageants and says they have helped her find confidence; she says pageants are "needed and necessary".
"To the people who say that pageants are archaic and superficial, I would invite them to come down and watch one. It really is a sisterhood", she told the BBC.
Hear more of Nicola's story on The Why Factor.
13 May 2019
