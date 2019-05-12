Turning girls' lives around
Comic Relief project helping to turn girls' lives around

Catching girls and young women when they’re at risk of getting into a life of drugs, crime, gangs or sexual exploitation is a priority for the government, researchers at Manchester Metropolitan University have found.

A project, funded by Comic Relief, is working specifically with women aged 14 to 24 in Greater Manchester.

The young women who are referred to the project are given an intensive three-month programme of mentoring, advice and activities by the charity Positive Steps with the aim of turning their lives round.

  • 12 May 2019
