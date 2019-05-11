'I've lost one son, I don't want to lose another'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I've lost one son, I don't want to lose another'

This mother has lost one of her sons to drugs. Now she's fighting for the other.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 May 2019