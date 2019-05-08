Royal baby: 'He's just the dream'

Media player
Prince Harry and Meghan present their newborn son
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented their newborn son to the world.
Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle Meghan said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."
08 May 2019
