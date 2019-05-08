Falklands veteran left isolated by navy axe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Falklands veteran 'left isolated' after navy forced him out

A Falklands veteran forced out of the Royal Navy over his sexuality plans to sue for the return of military honours.

Joe Ousalice, 68, served for nearly 18 years but was discharged in 1993 when there was a ban on LGBT people serving in the armed forces.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he wanted his Long Service and Good Conduct medal returned.

  • 08 May 2019