Media player
'I took my kids with me to buy drugs'
One of the UK's leading providers of private addiction treatment says it has seen a 128% increase in the number of cocaine addicts since 2015.
Last year, UK Addiction Treatment (Ukat) treated 504 powder-cocaine addicts, up from 221 four years ago. Meanwhile, NHS mental health admissions related to cocaine use have trebled in the past 10 years.
Mum-of-two Claire, not her real name, describes how her addiction affected her life.
08 May 2019
