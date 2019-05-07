Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It can be construed as torture'
A man who lives with chronic and excruciating pain has begun a fresh legal challenge to the law that criminalises assisted suicide.
Paul Lamb wants to make assisted dying legal for those like him, and the terminally ill.
07 May 2019
