Duke and Duchess of Sussex on 11 March 2019
Video

TV coverage as Duchess of Sussex gives birth

Prince Harry told reporters Meghan gave birth to a boy, but they hadn't decided on a name yet.

The infant will be behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and the Duke of Sussex.

  • 06 May 2019