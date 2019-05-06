'Harry was a little jealous of his brother'
Royal baby: 'Harry was a little jealous of his brother'

The Duke of Sussex has announced the birth of his baby son, who will be seventh in line to the throne.

He says he and the Duchess of Sussex are "absolutely thrilled".

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell says Prince Harry had "really, really wanted to start a family" – and is "good with children."

