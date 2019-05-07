From surviving a quake to meeting your hero
From surviving an earthquake to meeting your hero

Man City fan Rizky survived last year's Indonesian earthquake which killed almost 2,000 people.

He had been watching the football highlights when disaster struck.

Now, the 12-year-old is getting on a plane for the first time to see his beloved team play.

