Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surf therapy for children in the UK
For the first time in the UK, doctors can prescribe surfing for children living in Devon and Cornwall who are suffering with poor mental health.
The wave project, a surf therapy charity, has been given nearly three hundred thousand pounds to provide the help.
-
02 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window